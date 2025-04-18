Gas station robbed at gunpoint; Can you help ID the suspect?

RIVERSIDE — A gas station in Riverside was recently robbed at gunpoint, and now police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

The robbery was reported at the Marathon station in the 4400 block of Linden Avenue on Thursday night around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the suspect, described as a man between 50 and 60 years old, went into the gas station and displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of money and walked away from the gas station.

Images from the station’s security camera showed that the suspect was wearing a darked colored hoodie and a white face covering.

Police said the suspect is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and between 190 and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect can contact Riverside Police at (937) 233-1820.

