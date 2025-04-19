2 found dead in Troy home, police investigate

TROY — The Troy Police Department is investigating after they found two people dead in their home.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 11, police are investigating these deaths as a murder-suicide, according to Troy police.

According to Troy dispatch, officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of Croyden Road for a welfare check earlier Friday afternoon. A neighbor said they were concerned after their mail had piled up.

Police say that suspicious circumstances prompted the responding officers to force their way into the house where they found the couple, a man and a woman, dead.

Officers did not have information on a cause of death, but said they are scheduled for an autopsy tomorrow.

