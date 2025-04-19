$112M winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $112,000,000 was sold in Ohio, according to the Ohio Lottery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lucky ticket was sold at Giant Eagle on 4401 Mayfield Road in South Euclid, Cuyahoga County.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers are 5-13-15-17-28, and the Mega Ball is 1.

The winner picked their numbers and the Mega Ball.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

They can take a cash option of $49.3 million or the annuity price paid over 30 years, according to the Ohio Lottery.

This is the first jackpot-winning ticket sold since the Ohio Lottery launched the new Mega Millions game earlier this month.

The Ohio Lottery said there have been 21 jackpot winners and 65 second-tier winners of at least $1 million since joining Mega Millions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group