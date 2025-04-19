Ohio first responder hit, killed while helping driver who got stuck in a ditch

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A first responder died after being hit by a car in Wayne County, Ohio, Friday night, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and fire crews received reports that a Ford F-150 got stuck in a ditch while trying to leave a private field on Stratton Road around 10:40 p.m.

Town and County Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick, 43, arrived on scene in his personal car to help, according to WOIO-19.

Mickolick parked his car on the west side of the roadway near the pickup truck.

Shortly after he arrived, OSHP troopers were called for reports of a two-car crash at the same spot.

A man driving a Cadillac CTS was driving southbound on Strattion Road when he went off the right side of the road into the ditch.

WOIO-19 reported that the Cadillac hit the pickup truck, the pickup truck driver and Mickolick.

Medics took the pickup truck driver and Mickolick to the hospital.

Mickolick died from his injuries, according to WOIO-19.

A medical helicopter transferred the pickup truck driver to Akron General with serious injuries.

The Town and County Fire District released a statement on Mickolick’s death Saturday morning.

Mickolick was a Flight Paramedic with the Cleveland Clinic for 16 years and was with the fire district for four and a half years.

“Our department has suffered a tremendous loss. Lieutenant Mickolick was a mentor, a brother, and a true hero. His passion for the fire service and his deep-rooted dedication to this community will never be forgotten. We will honor his legacy by continuing to serve with the same bravery and compassion he showed every day,” Fire Chief Adam Hory said.

Details on upcoming memorial services, department honors, and ways the public can support Mickolick’s family will be announced in the coming days.

