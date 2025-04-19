Police investigating reports of person shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after receiving reports that someone was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 4000 block of Midway Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 2 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said they received reports that a male was shot in the leg.

911 calls obtained by News Center 7 indicate that a male might have been shot while driving.

The caller identifies herself as the mother of the victim.

“He said he’s been shot. He thinks he’s been shot. And he was riding down the street and he said he thinks somebody shot inside of his car and he’s bleeding,” the caller said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

