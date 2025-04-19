2-year-old hospitalized after being hit by a car, father says

HUBER HEIGHTS — A father said his 2-year-old son was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Huber Heights on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened in the 6000 block of Kingsbury Drive before 1:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Damage reported after strong storms move through region
- Ohio first responder hit, killed while helping driver who got stuck in a ditch
- $112M winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio
The child’s father told News Center 7 that he saw his son get hit by a car on the road.
The boy was reportedly thrown 20 feet.
Huber Heights police left the scene before our crews were able to speak with them.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group