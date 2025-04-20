Man flown to hospital after tree falls onto car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was flown to the hospital after a tree fell on his car in Darke County Friday evening.

Around 10:25 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the 7800 block of New Harrison Bradford Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Corolla driven by 28-year-old Jesse Clark of Bradford, Ohio was traveling west on New Harrison Bradford Road.

Clark failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The car crashed into a tree, which then fell onto the car.

Clark had to be removed from the car and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Details on his condition are not available at this time.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

