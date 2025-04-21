7 injured after driver drops phone, hits parked truck in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several people were hurt after a pick-up truck hit another vehicle in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police and medics responded to Prescott and Litchfield Avenues at 4:36 a.m. Saturday, on initial reports of a rash.

A 24-year-old was driving a 2012 White GMC Sierra at an apparent excessive rate of speed and hit a 2012 Black Ford F-150, according to a crash report.

The crash report indicates that the woman was traveling in the right lane when she lost control of her truck due to dropping her phone.

The woman drove off the right shoulder and hit a parked Black Ford on the right side of the road.

The driver and two passengers were in the White GMC Sierra. The Ford F-150 had four people inside, the crash report said.

Medics transported all seven people to Grandview Hospital with minor injuries.

The GMC Sierra driver was cited for failure to control.

