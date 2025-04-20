Local police department welcomes new therapy dog

BELLEFONTAINE, Logan County — The Bellefontaine Police Department recently welcomed its second therapy dog to the force, according to a social media post from the department.

3-year-old female Bernie-Doodle Charlee is the department’s second therapy dog.

Charlee completed her Canine Good Citizen (CGC) obedience training at Dependle Companions in East Liberty and got her therapy dog certification through First Responder Therapy Dogs, according to the post.

Officer Walters owns Charlee.

The pair will join therapy dog Raven and Officer Chiles to provide support and comfort to the Bellefontaine community.

