Multiple injuries after crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Several officers and medics responded to an injury crash in Dayton early Saturday.

Dayton police and firefighters were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. to Prescott and Litchfield Avenues on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that several medics were requested.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that there were multiple injuries.

We will continue to update this story.

