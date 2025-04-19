Multiple injuries after crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Several officers and medics responded to an injury crash in Dayton early Saturday.
Dayton police and firefighters were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. to Prescott and Litchfield Avenues on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that several medics were requested.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that there were multiple injuries.
We will continue to update this story.
