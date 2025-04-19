Church Easter egg hunt moved indoors due to possible weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Community Easter Egg Hunt has been moved indoors.

Kids will hunt eggs in three age groups and are asked to bring something to collect them.

The egg hunt was scheduled at Sinclair Park, sponsored by Shiloh Church, United Church of Christ (UCC). It got moved indoors “due to forecasted weather,” according to a post from Shiloh Church, UCC.

The event will now be at Shiloh Church UCC at 5300 Philadelphia Drive.

Everyone is invited!

Children from three age groups will hunt eggs. It includes kids from 0-5 years old, 6-9 years old, and 10-13 years old.

Not only do they get to hunt eggs, but they can also get pictures with the Easter Bunny.

