Officers investigating suspected arson-suicide in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several officers and firefighters responded to reports of a suspected arson-suicide in Huber Heights on Friday.

Huber Heights police and firefighters were dispatched to Ascension Ink at the 6400 block of Chambersburg Road around 4:13 p.m. on reports of a possible arson, according to a police spokesperson.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that someone threw a piece of glass through a building and tried to set it on fire.

“During this investigation, a separate call was received for a male with a gunshot wound to the head,” the spokesperson said.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

The Montgomery Coroner’s Officer confirmed to News Center 7 that they responded to the 6100 block of Chambersburg Road around 6 p.m. It is currently unknown if this is connected to the investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

