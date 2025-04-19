Armed robbery leaves community shaken as police search for suspect

RIVERSIDE — Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday night in Riverside.

As previously reported on News Center 7, a worker at the Linden Avenue Marathon gas station was held at gunpoint as the robber demanded money.

“I know almost everybody who works in there, so it kind of hit home a little bit,” Zachary Kennedy said.

Kennedy lives in Riverside and says incidents like this are rare.

“Been here for 7 years and this is the first time that I’ve heard of anything like that around this area,” Kennedy said.

The robbery took place around 11:15 p.m. when a middle aged man wearing dark clothes and a white mask entered the store with a handgun.

The robber ran from the gas station with an undetermined amount of money.

The Riverside community is concerned for the safety of the gas station customers and workers.

“I bring my kids up here, you know. They’ll give them suckers and stuff like that,” Kennedy said.

The employee working Friday night declined to speak on camera, but said it’s a scary situation and he is thankful no one was hurt.

