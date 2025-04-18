Area easter egg hunt canceled

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The 10th annual PAAL Easter Egg Hunt will not happen this year.
The annual event was set to feature 3,000 easter eggs, face painting and the easter bunny.
The egg hunt was scheduled for Saturday, April 19 but was canceled because of a risk of storms, according to a post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Organizers do not plan to reschedule the event. "We know this event is a favorite for many in Jefferson Township and the surrounding community, and we share in your disappointment," the Sheriff’s Office wrote in their post.
The event was set to feature egg hunts for three age groups.
The Sheriff’s Office said the safety of families, volunteers and staff is their top priority.
