Area easter egg hunt canceled

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The 10th annual PAAL Easter Egg Hunt will not happen this year.

The annual event was set to feature 3,000 easter eggs, face painting and the easter bunny.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The egg hunt was scheduled for Saturday, April 19 but was canceled because of a risk of storms, according to a post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizers do not plan to reschedule the event. "We know this event is a favorite for many in Jefferson Township and the surrounding community, and we share in your disappointment," the Sheriff’s Office wrote in their post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The event was set to feature egg hunts for three age groups.

The Sheriff’s Office said the safety of families, volunteers and staff is their top priority.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group