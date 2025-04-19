Risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain for Easter weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain, winds, and lightning could hinder Easter weekend plans.

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING these conditions. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Saturday from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

We could see on-and-off showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Dunn says severe weather remains a low risk (1 out of 5), and not every storm will become severe.

Damaging straight-line winds of around 60 mph and heavy rain look to be the main threats if any storm turns severe.

The main timing for potential severe weather is 7 a.m. until noon. Dunn says we will see dry weather. Check the radar before making plans.

As for Easter Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers through midday.

