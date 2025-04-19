Arson investigation underway, $5K reward offered after area storage business fire

CLINTON COUNTY — The Ohio State Fire Marshall is investigating after a storage business fire in Clinton County.
The Blanchester-Marion Township Fire Department responded to Buckeye State Self Storage at the 900 block of South Broadway Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a social media post.
The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) also went to the scene.
They posted several photos on their Facebook page.
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a storage facility.
A CWJFD firefighter suffered minor burns to his arms and hands.
The injured firefighter will be back to work next week.
The State Fire Marshall is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information on this fire.
If you have information, call 1-800-589-2728.
