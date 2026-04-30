2 facing federal charges in local fentanyl distribution scheme

DAYTON — A Mexican national living in Dayton is accused of attempting to bring people to the country illegally.

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A man in the country illegally and a Dayton man are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl distribution scheme.

Luis Gomez-Andres, 27, and Jonathan Salomon-Muguel, 22, are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with more than one kilogram of fentanyl intended for distribution in Dayton.

The two men were arrested on Jan. 21, 2026, in Delaware following a traffic stop.

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Gomez-Andres had previously been stopped by law enforcement in Dayton in September 2025.

He was deported at that time due to a lack of legal status in the United States.

In January 2026, law enforcement observed his return to the Dayton area and subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest.

During their arrest on Jan. 21, 2026, in Delaware, Gomez-Andres and Salomon-Muguel were found in a vehicle where officers located the fentanyl.

The drugs were allegedly obtained in Philadelphia and were in a black metal safe on the backseat of the SUV, intended for distribution in Dayton.

Both are charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, a federal drug crime that carries a potential sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

Gomez-Andres is also charged with eluding inspection.

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