UPDATE: Home sustains damage after early morning fire in Greene County

FAIRBORN — UPDATE @1:30 a.m.

Many firefighters are in a Greene County neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Fairborn firefighters and officers responded to the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on reports of a house fire, according to Fairborn dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke and flames could be seen on the front left side of the house.

Photos show that smoke was still coming from the home.

It sustained fire damage.

Our news crew saw Fairborn, Xenia Township, and Wright-Patterson firefighters at the scene.

Prospect Avenue house fire Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

