Man charged with over 300 counts of child pornography

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was indicted on hundreds of counts connected to possessing child pornography.
Joseph Danial was indicted on around 330 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court documents.
On Sept. 5 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Danial was downloading child porn.
Hundreds of photos were found on Danial’s phone, computer, and online accounts, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
None of the victims are believed to be local.
Danial is not in custody.
