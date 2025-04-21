Man charged with over 300 counts of child pornography

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was indicted on hundreds of counts connected to possessing child pornography.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joseph Danial was indicted on around 330 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court documents.

On Sept. 5 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Danial was downloading child porn.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hundreds of photos were found on Danial’s phone, computer, and online accounts, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the victims are believed to be local.

Danial is not in custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group