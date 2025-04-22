6 sex offenders arrested for violating parole in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Six sex offenders were arrested for violating parole in Montgomery County, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Adult Parole Authority and the sheriff’s office recently completed compliance checks on parole offenders who are registered sex offenders in the county.

Six sheriff’s office employees and 15 parole officers worked together during the operation, according to the spokesperson.

Authorities visited 64 registered sex offenders’ houses throughout the county to check for any violations.

Out of the 41 sex offenders contacted, six of them were arrested on parole violations without incident, the spokesperson said.

“Operations like these are about preventing harm before it happens,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “By verifying compliance, we’re protecting families and holding offenders accountable. We value our strong partnership with APA and will continue working together to keep our community safe.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry Notification (SORN) unit has a free tool for residents to search for offenders in their area. To access that tool, click here.

