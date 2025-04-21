‘She’s a fighter;’ Girl seriously injured after being crushed by tree during Easter celebration

CLINTON COUNTY — A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured after an accident during an Easter Celebration in Clinton County.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talked to the child’s father about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The girl and several other children were jumping on a trampoline when a large tree fell on them.

Three of the kids were injured, but Ezra Rabe, 9, was the only one seriously hurt.

A medical helicopter rushed her to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she’s undergone several surgeries and had to have her toe amputated.

Jessie McClure said he is still coming to terms with the injuries his daughter suffered.

“She was really twisted up. We jumped in there, I was able to get a branch up and grab a hold of her,” he said.

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Ezra’s medical bills, travel expenses and more.

Ezra Rabe (Courtesy of Jessie McClure)

