Woman dragged by car while trying to stop suspects who robbed her, police say

COLUMBUS — A woman was seriously hurt after she tried to stop a group of suspects who robbed her in Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police told our news partners at WBNS that the woman was reportedly robbed around 3 a.m. on Monday in the Victorian Village neighborhood.

The woman then tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but was dragged alongside the road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but WBNS reported that her condition has since improved.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved.

