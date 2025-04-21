Human remains found by man picking mushrooms in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A person found a pile of human remains in the woods in Ohio on Sunday.

Deputies responded around 2:47 p.m. to the 1500 block of Barger Road in Clermont County.

The caller told dispatchers she gave her male neighbor permission to search for mushrooms on her land when he discovered several bones, “which appear human,” according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reports that Barger Road is a rural, back road. It runs along the North Fork Indian Creek and heavily wooded areas.

Deputies arrived and confirmed the discovery just before 3 p.m.

After securing the scene, the Clermont County Coroner’s Officer arrived, including recovery resources from the EquuSearch Midwest Team.

A pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office also helped in differentiating human remains from animal remains.

The sheriff said any human remains will be transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for further identification.

