UPDATE: VP Vance releases statement on Pope Francis’ death

Catholics throughout Ohio and the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, history’s first Latin Pontiff.

The Vatican announced his passing early Monday morning at 88 years old.

Vice President J.D. Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday.

He said on social media that his “heart goes out” to Christians all over the world.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the homily he gave in the very early days of COVID.

“It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement early Monday. They said they are “praying for the soul of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.”

“Today, Catholics throughout the Archdiocese of Cincinnati join Catholics and all people of faith around the world in praying for the soul of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. The Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati mourns his recent death.”

Archbishop of Cincinnati Robert G. Casey called Pope Francis a “good and faithful servant to God.”

“As we commend a good and faithful servant to God, let us remember that Pope Francis proclaimed 2025 as a Jubilee Year of Hope — awakening us to Christ, who is alive and present in our midst. In the words of the Psalmist: “Hope in the Lord! Hold firm, take heart, and hope in the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14). May we, then, be filled with hope — hope that Pope Francis will receive the reward of a life poured out in selfless service and love for God’s people and all creation; hope that Christ, who comforts us in our mourning, will send the Holy Spirit to be our Helper; and hope that this same Spirit will inspire and unite us as the Church to stand firm in faith, proclaiming the power of the Resurrection and the joy of the Gospel.”

Archbishop Emeritus of Cincinnati Dennis M. Schnurr said Pope Francis will be remembered for his “compassion.”

“Please join me in praying for the repose of the soul of our beloved Pope Francis, who was Vicar of Christ, the successor of St. Peter, and a faithful shepherd of Christ’s Church. The Holy Father will long be remembered for his great compassion for the elderly, the sick, the unborn, the persecuted, and all those on the margins of society. He continuously reminded us that we are the stewards of God’s creation and not its master. And he was an unwavering champion of world peace. After a life dedicated to proclaiming the Good News of our Lord’s saving love for us, may Pope Francis now inherit the reward of eternal rest with God.”

