Home sustains damage after being hit by car in Montgomery County neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — A home sustained damage after a car hit it in a local neighborhood Sunday night.

Miamisburg officers and the Miami Valley Fire District responded around 9:05 p.m. to the 6400 block of Clematis Drive on reports of a car into a building.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the crash on social media.

It shows the home sustained first-floor damage after a car appeared to back into it.

The house is just north of Cox Arboretum MetroPark.

Miami Valley Fire District asked people on its Facebook page avoid the area following the crash.

It remains under investigation.

