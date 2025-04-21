Father facing charges after 7-month-old shot by 5-year-old sibling in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after his seven-month-old daughter was shot by her 5-year-old sibling Saturday night in Ohio.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue in Cincinnati, according to our news partner, WCPO.

A five-year-old shot a seven-month girl in the thigh, but Cincinnati police told WCPO that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested Martez Jones on three counts of child endangerment, WCPO said.

Court documents obtained by WCPO indicated that Jones allegedly left “a loaded and functional handgun on the windowsill of the bedroom” where his kids were.

After he left the room, court documents say “one of the older children” handled the gun and caused it to fire. It hit the seven-month-old.

Online jail records indicate that Jones is in the Hamilton County Jail.

