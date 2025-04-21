$500K winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio

ATTICA, Ohio — A winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in the Lucky4Life Lottery drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 17, 30, and 42. The lucky ball was 15.

The winning ticket was sold in Attica, Ohio, according to the Ohio Lottery.

No one won the $7.3 Million Jackpot.

Lucky4Life drawings occur daily.

