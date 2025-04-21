Bald eagle lands on busy highway during morning commute

PUYALLUP, Washington — A bald eagle ruffled some feathers last week when it landed on a highway during the morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted a picture of the bird on X.

The eagle had landed in the right lane on State Route 512 in Puyallup, Washington during the morning commute on Friday, April 18

The eagle caused a two-mile backup while it sat on the highway for several minutes, according to a report from our sister station in Seattle, KIRO-7.

A trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stopped behind the eagle to protect it from oncoming traffic.

The bird did not appear to be injured and flew away as a trooper approached, according to a spokesperson for the WSP on X.

Bald Eagle Lands on Highway in Washington State Photo Courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation on X.

