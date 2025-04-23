2 local elementary schools to close at the end of the year; here’s why

WEST CARROLLTON — Two local elementary schools are closing their doors for good after this school year.

West Carrollton Schools announced Wednesday that Harold Schnell Elementary and Harry Russell Elementary will be closing at the end of the year.

The buildings are closing because the new West Carrollton Elementary School will open for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the district.

The new building will serve second through fourth-grade students.

Harold Schnell Elementary currently serves second and third graders, while Harry Russell Elementary serves fourth graders.

According to the district, an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission independent study found that maintenance costs for each building in the district are more than the cost of constructing a new building.

The State of Ohio is paying 81% and the community is paying the other 19% of the construction costs, according to a building bond issue passed in Nov. 2019.

The district will host an open house event for both elementary schools.

The Harold Schnell open house will take place on May 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Harry Russell on May 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more details on the construction and closings, click here.

