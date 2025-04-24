23-year-old man accused of deadly stabbing in Meijer parking lot pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD — A 23-year-old man accused of a deadly stabbing in a Springfield Meijer parking lot has changed his plea

Deondrae Poole, 23, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in Clark County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded not guilty back in January, according to court documents.

He was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Poole was arrested by Springfield Police on Dec. 19, 2024, in connection with a deadly stabbing.

He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3.

The stabbing took place in the parking lot at the Meijer on Hillcrest Ave on Dec. 3, 2004. Crews found Darrin Pollock in a grassy area near the docking area with a single stab wound to his chest.

Pollock later died at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Poole was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery on Dec. 30, 2024, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court documents.

The court also ordered Poole to pay a $15,000 fine, court records said.

Poole has been ordered conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Pickaway County.

