Woman accused of attacking 11-year-old at public park, slamming head into slide

CANTON — A woman arrested in the attack of an 11-year-old at a public park is facing felony charges.

Destany Scott, 20, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct, according to Canton Municipal Court documents.

Those charges are in addition to the misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges for which she was already arraigned and pleaded not guilty, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The fight took place on Friday, April 18, at a park in Canton.

The child’s mother, Paige Dishong, said Scott got into a fight with her 11-year-old child at a park and “repeatedly slammed her head off the metal portion of a slide,” according to a police report.

As Scott was arrested, she told Dishong she hoped the 11-year-old dies, according to the report.

The report said Dishong then ran at Scott. Dishong was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Dishong is set to be arraigned on May 2.

