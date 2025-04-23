Have you seen her? Dayton Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

DAYTON — Dayton Police has asked for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Salima Katusiime, according to spokesperson for Dayton Police in a social media post.
She was last seen on Tuesday, April 22 around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Wyoming Street.
Salima has black and blonde braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Salima speaks Swahili and English.
If you have any information, please contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677.
