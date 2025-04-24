Active police presence reported at Reid Health in Richmond

RICHMOND, IN — There is a large police presence reported at Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Reid Health supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 over the phone that the hospital is on lockdown due to some threat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 local elementary schools to close at the end of the year; here’s why
- NFL Hall of Famer dies at 67 after ALS battle
- A Popeyes suddenly closed, now we know why
Several Richmond Police officers are on the scene investigating, according to a Richmond Police dispatcher.
No other information is available.
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group