Active police presence reported at Reid Health in Richmond

RICHMOND, IN — There is a large police presence reported at Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

A Reid Health supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 over the phone that the hospital is on lockdown due to some threat.

Several Richmond Police officers are on the scene investigating, according to a Richmond Police dispatcher.

No other information is available.

We will update this developing story.

