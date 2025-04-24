Deputies, medics respond to serious crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several deputies and medics have responded to a serious crash in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 8:10 a.m. to New Harrison-Bradford and Auld Roads on reports of a crash.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that several medics have been requested.

Dispatchers could not provide any information to News Center 7 on this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

