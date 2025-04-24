42-year-old man dies after Mazda hits two trees in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after his car hit two trees in Ohio early Thursday.

State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:37 a.m. to initial reports of a one-vehicle crash in Clermont County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A 2007 Mazda 3 was traveling northeast on Starling Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road, a preliminary investigation revealed.

The Mazda hit a tree, a traffic sign, and a second tree before finally stopping.

The driver, Shawn Spencer, 42, was the only one in the car and wore a seatbelt. Medics flew him to UC Medical Center, where he later died, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

