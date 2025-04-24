All lanes closed due to semi crash on major interstate

AUGLAIZE CO. — State troopers and medics have responded to a semi crash on a major interstate.
Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 5:30 a.m. to Interstate 75 Southbound near State Route 67 on initial reports of a semi crash. , according to OSHP dispatchers.
ODOT cameras show delays over 30 minutes on I-75 SB approaching the Auglaize County Rest Area.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are closed on I-75 SB in Auglaize County but would not give any other information.
We will update this story.
