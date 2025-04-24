‘A community problem;’ Parents, district meet to discuss concerns with student transportation

DAYTON — Parents want changes when it comes to their children’s school transportation.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended a community forum to learn more about Dayton Public Schools’ plan to improve transportation LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Parents said they are not happy that some Dayton Public Schools (DPS) students are riding RTA buses instead of yellow school buses.

This comes weeks after a Dunbar High School student, Alfred Hale, was shot and killed near the RTA Hub in downtown Dayton.

DPS Business Manager Marvin Jones said the problems impacting students getting to and from school are much bigger than the district.

“We have a lot of concerned community members and they’re screaming for collaboration. We’re not pointing fingers at anyone. We want results. We want things to improve,” Jones said.

Jones had parents and guardians in attendance fill out a survey about what they want for the district’s transportation.

Some people think the students need more guidance, others suggest that parent advocates could help.

Penny Brown has grandchildren in DPS. She attended the meeting to figure out what’s next.

“This is a community problem. This is a RTA, Dayton Public Schools and City of Dayton problem and the only people here tonight, were Dayton Public Schools. And thats a problem for me,” Brown said.

