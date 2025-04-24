Large search following reported plane crash goes unfounded in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TWP. — Multiple agencies spent part of Thursday searching for a reported plane crash in southern Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch got a report of a possible plane crash in the area of W. Alex Bell Road and W. Rahn Road around 11:21 a.m.

Crews spent over an hour searching, but nothing was ever found, according to the spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is on the scene and reports seeing crews from several agencies on the scene, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Twp. Police, Miami Valley Fire District, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Drones and even a plane from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were used in the search.

