Man convicted in police crash, shooting on U.S. 35 sentenced to decades behind bars

DAYTON — The man convicted of hitting his daughter with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting on U.S. 35 has learned his sentence.

James Skirvin, 55, was sentenced Thursday to 58-63.5 years in prison.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Skirvin was found guilty of nearly every charge he was facing earlier this month.

He was found not guilty on two counts of felonious assault, but the jury followed up by convicting him on lesser charges for both counts.

Skirvin was involved in a series of events that ended with a shooting on U.S. 35 in January 2024.

During his trial, he took the stand and said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” that day.

After telling his brother he wanted to kill himself, he left his mobile home. He admitted on the stand to driving his truck “directly into the bench” that his daughter was sitting on and hit her.

From there, he drove off and was chased by police.

Skirvin testified he fired shots “in the air” from his shotgun during the chase and that he got shot three times during the pursuit.

“As I passed the officers, I do know that I took one in a leg, at least one in the arm, and one in [the] chest,” he said.

He then crashed head-on into a Trotwood police cruiser at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive. After the crash, there was gunfire from police.

