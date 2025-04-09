Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting takes stand in trial

DAYTON — The man accused of hitting his daughter with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting took the stand at his trial on Wednesday.

News Center 7 was in court as James Skirvin took the stand.

Wednesday was the first time we’ve heard from 55-year-old James Skirvin since the January 2024 incident that resulted in his arrest.

While on the stand, he said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”

“I decided that I have nothing left to live for at this point in time,” he said.

Skirvin remembered that in January 2024, stresses in his life, like a broken marriage, were piling up. He also recalled telling his brother, inside his brother’s mobile home in Trotwood, that he wanted to kill himself.

