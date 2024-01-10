Police to give new details about crash that led to chase, shooting on U.S. 35

DAYTON — New details regarding Monday’s string of violent events that left a Trotwood police officer and a suspect in the hospital will be made available Wednesday.

The Dayton Police Department announced that they will host a press conference with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department.

News Center 7 previously that this started when Trotwood Police were dispatched Monday morning to reports of a pedestrian strike at the Voyager Village mobile home park. Upon arrival, crews located a female victim who had been hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

Dispatch records obtained by News Center 7′s I-Team identified the suspect as 54-year-old James Michael Skirvin.

He is accused of running over a woman he’s related to with his pickup at the Voyager Village mobile home park in Trotwood. A 911 call indicated the woman was his daughter.

While first responders were there helping that woman, police said Skirvin sped out of the park shouting and pointing a gun at them and firefighters as he pulled onto U.S. 35.

From there, police started the chase of the truck which ended with Skirvin crashing into a police cruiser and then gunfire.

Police told News Center 7 on Monday that the woman hit at Voyager Village is expected to be okay. As for the Trotwood officer and Skirvin, they’re still in the hospital but their current conditions are unknown.

News Center 7 will be streaming this press conference starting at 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

