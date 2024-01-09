I-TEAM: Records show new details about alleged suspect in crash, shooting that injured local officer

TROTWOOD — We’re learning more about the man believed to be responsible for a series of events that ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and an officer-involved shooting on US 35 on Monday.

Dispatch records obtained by News Center 7′s I-Team identified the suspect as 54-year-old James Michael Skirvin.

Prior to Monday’s string of violent events, online court records showed that he doesn’t have a criminal history in Montgomery County. The I-Team’s lead investigator John Bedell also checked court records in person at two different courthouses Tuesday and found, as of Tuesday afternoon, no search warrants associated with Skirvin.

Another search the I-Team did found records associated with Skirvin that show he may have connections in Kentucky and Florida. The pickup truck he was driving on Monday had a Florida license plate.

Skirvin is accused of running over a woman he’s related to with his pickup at the Voyager Village mobile home park in Trotwood. A 911 call indicated the woman was his daughter.

While first responders were there helping that woman, police said Skirvin sped out of the park shouting and pointing a gun at them and firefighters as he pulled onto US 35.

From there, police started the chase of the truck which ended with Skirvin crashing into a police cruiser and then gunfire.

Police told News Center 7 on Monday that the woman hit at Voyager Village is expected to be OK. As for the Trotwood officer and Skirvin, they’re still in the hospital but their current conditions are unknown.

We’ll provide updates if formal charges are filed against Skirvin.

