‘Slammed into them purposefully;’ 911 callers described crash that led the police chase, shooting

TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls are providing context to the crash that started a police chase in Trotwood that ultimately ended in a crash and officer-involved shooting.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called out to the Voyager Village mobile home park on reports of a pedestrian crash.

A female 911 caller told dispatchers that “a white pickup come and just slammed into them purposefully, head-on.”

“Oh my God, I’m shaking. It was awful,” she said.

She said the victim had been sitting there all morning, on the phone, before the crash.

“He just rammed (her), rammed (her) purposefully. You could hear him gunning the engine,” she said.

The second female 911 caller said she heard the crash and came outside to see what was going on.

“It’s not good. I need somebody here quickly, please,” she said.

After speaking with the victim, the caller told dispatchers that the driver was her father and that she was sitting on the bench at the time of the crash.

Both callers said that the man was still in the mobile home park after the crash happened.

While crews were rendering aid to the victim, police said the suspect drove past police at a high rate of speed and pointed a “long weapon” at them.

A chase ensued from there and ended when the truck hit both a Trotwood Police cruiser and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle head-on on US 35.

Multiple shots were fired by police at that time, and the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital. A Trotwood officer was also taken to the hospital.

Police said they expect the woman hit at Voyager Village to be OK.

