UPDATE: Officer, suspect taken to hospital after pursuit, shooting on US 35 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

An officer and a suspect were transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a pursuit and officer-involved shooting on US 35, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

The incident involved multiple law enforcement jurisdictions.

US 35 remains closed at this time.

Today, there was a pursuit and an officer involved shooting involving multiple law enforcement jurisdictions. Officers were responding to a felonious assault call. An officer and suspect have been transported to Miami Valley Hospital. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1YptR9wSH3 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 8, 2024

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has now taken over the investigation, a Dayton police sergeant confirmed to News Center 7.

Photos provided to News Center 7 by witnesses show a Trotwood police cruiser is under a pickup truck. The pickup truck appears to be riddled with bullets. However, it is not immediately clear if the truck was shot prior to the crash or after.

>> PHOTOS: Large police response outside MVH after west Dayton incident

It remains unknown if the vehicle was shot by police or if any officers fired shots in the incident.

Witnesses reported to News Center 7 a police officer was rushed from the scene by other officers and News Center 7 cameras captured a large police presence at Miami Valley Hospital. It remains unknown how many people have been hurt or their current conditions.

U.S. 35 remains shut down in all directions near Liscum Drive.

A separate investigation involving Trotwood police is underway on Voyager Boulevard.

A Trotwood police sergeant on scene told News Center 7 the initial response was to Voyager Village for a felonious assault.

According to the sergeant, a man ran over a woman with his truck, left the scene, and went to his brother’s house. He then “came flying by pointing a gun out the window” at police.

The suspect drove by with what Trotwood police described as “a long gun” sticking out the window. This prompted a police pursuit on US 35.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Sky 7 drone footage shows there are at least three vehicles involved, including two police cruisers. One cruiser is reported to be under a pickup truck.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police response is currently reported on US 35 in Dayton.

US 35 is shut down in both directions between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for police activity, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

US. Route 35 is CLOSED between Abbey Avenue and Infirmary Road both East and West bound. There is no access to Route 35 from Liscum Avenue or Gettysburg Boulevard. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ps0oOv2Fdv — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 8, 2024

A person who identified themself as a witness called News Center 7 to report seeing a police officer loaded into a different cruiser and taken away from the scene.

A large police presence is also reported at Miami Valley Hospital.

US 35 will be shut down for multiple hours, the police department said.

