FedEx driver attacked by dog in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A FedEx driver was flown to the hospital after being bit by a dog in Champaign County on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:19 p.m. a FedEx driver was delivering packages to a home in the 1200 block of Lippincott Road in Salem Township when they were bit in the “facial area” by a dog.

The victim was flown by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

The dog was transported to the Champaign County Animal Shelter.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

