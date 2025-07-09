Changes coming to I-75 construction zone in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — There will soon be changes in a construction zone on Interstate 75.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that it will enter the next phase of the I-75 construction project in Harrison Township.
Harrison Township posted the update on its social media page.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton
- Reds starting pitcher named NL All-Star replacement
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on US-35
Here are the changes:
Starting Friday night, July 11, crews will shift traffic on I-75 SB to the right side of the highway. After the shift, a northbound lane will move over to the southbound side in a contraflow pattern.
Drivers in the northbound contraflow lane will NOT have access to the following exits:
- Stanley Avenue
- Wagner Ford Road
- Needmore Road
The entrance ramp from the Wagner Ford Road ramp to I-75 NB will close through 2025. ODOT says the exit from I-75 NB to Wagner Ford Road remains open.
“Please be patient and drive carefully — safety is the top priority,” the township said.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group