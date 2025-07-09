Reds starting pitcher named NL All-Star replacement

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher received hugs from teammates after being an All-Star Tuesday night.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott learned he was added to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yshinobu Yamamoto.

Abbott joins shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who was named an All-Star reserve, on Sunday.

MLB.com reports that as news reached the dugout during Tuesday’s game against the Marlins, Abbott was seen smiling and hugging teammates.

“We were sitting in the dugout just watching the game,” Abbott said. ”I was talking to the starting pitchers. McLain hits the homer. Tito brings us in like a circle. I thought we were going to get yelled at. He was doing his yelling-but-not-yelling voice. He was like, ‘I’ll tell you guys one thing’ -- with some choice language in there as well – ‘Andrew Abbott is an All-Star.’

He is 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA with one complete game in 15 starts.

“It was actually wonderful,” said Terry Francona, Reds manager. ”He’s very deserving. His teammates were thrilled for him. On a tough night, that was the one really bright shining spot for us.”

The Reds lost their fourth straight game Tuesday night, 12-2, against Miami.

