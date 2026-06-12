All lanes closed due to semi fire on I-70 in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Multiple firefighters responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 early Friday morning.
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Huber Heights police and firefighters were dispatched around 12:53 a.m. to I-70 westbound between State Route 201 and the State Route 4/State Route 235, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher.
All lanes are currently closed on westbound I-70.
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OHGO cameras show several fire trucks extinguishing the semi fire.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no one was injured.
We have contacted the Huber Heights Police Department for more information.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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