Multiple guns, narcotics found during search of vehicle in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Multiple guns and narcotics were found during a search of a suspicious vehicle in Miami Township.

On April 24, Miami Township Police Officers were on patrol when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and requested a K-9 unit to respond for assistance.

After searching the car and the occupants, the officers found “several firearms and narcotics,” according to the post.

The case is currently under investigation, pending felony charges.

