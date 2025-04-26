Man charged with voyeurism, public indecency after breaking into woman’s home

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been arrested after breaking into a woman’s home, according to police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Timothy Creech, 47, was charged with burglary, voyeurism and public indecency, according to jail records.
The home is located in Turtlecreek Township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- EF-0 tornado touched down in Darke County, NWS says
- Registered sex offender arrested at area elementary school
- Drivers may see more police on busy Montgomery County road tonight; here’s why
Reports say Creech stood over a woman while she slept while touching himself. The woman woke up and called 911.
Creech is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group