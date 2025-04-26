Man charged with voyeurism, public indecency after breaking into woman’s home

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been arrested after breaking into a woman’s home, according to police.

Timothy Creech, 47, was charged with burglary, voyeurism and public indecency, according to jail records.

The home is located in Turtlecreek Township.

Reports say Creech stood over a woman while she slept while touching himself. The woman woke up and called 911.

Creech is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

